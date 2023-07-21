River Oaks Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for 2.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Financial Institutions worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,563. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,675. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FISI. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

