RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REI.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

REI.UN opened at C$19.93 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$17.85 and a twelve month high of C$23.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.89.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.