Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of REXR opened at $54.02 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

