Reviewing Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Marimaca Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $168.05 million 1.16 $4.37 million ($0.02) -59.00 Marimaca Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Marimaca Copper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerigo Resources and Marimaca Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Marimaca Copper 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marimaca Copper has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.34%. Given Marimaca Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marimaca Copper is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Marimaca Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -1.31% -1.77% -0.92% Marimaca Copper N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marimaca Copper beats Amerigo Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Coro Mining Corp. and changed its name to Marimaca Copper Corp. in May 2020. Marimaca Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

