Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $73.00 at Bank of America

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $603,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

