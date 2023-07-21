Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 21st (BHP, DNLMY, EERGF, ESYJY, GMVHF, HBRIY, NGLOY, NGT, PDYPY, PINE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 21st:

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,430 ($31.77) to GBX 2,480 ($32.43).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,313 ($17.17) to GBX 1,310 ($17.13).

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,530 ($20.01) to GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 610 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.24).

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 550 ($7.19).

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,390 ($18.17) to GBX 1,410 ($18.44).

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($3.14).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.61) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96).

Newmont (TSE:NGT) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$54.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from £192.50 ($251.70) to £198.70 ($259.81).

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $530.00 to $575.00.

