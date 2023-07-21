Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NVR, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $68.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $69.99. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $408.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q1 2025 earnings at $69.35 EPS.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share.
NVR Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE NVR opened at $6,226.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,990.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,559.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,433,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $73,500,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 72.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,068,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
