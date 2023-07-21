RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Down 4%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

