Ren (REN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.