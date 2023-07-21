Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.