Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) vs. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Reliance Global Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliance Global Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Global Group $17.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $8.55 billion 5.48 $1.11 billion $5.39 40.56

Profitability

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Global Group.

This table compares Reliance Global Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 13.22% 18.86% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reliance Global Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 3 6 1 2.80

Reliance Global Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus target price of $226.62, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Reliance Global Group.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Reliance Global Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises. This segment also performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance; and offers services in the areas of insurance and reinsurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public, religious, and not-for-profit entities, as well as underwriting enterprises. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

