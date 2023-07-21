Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 2nd

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 835,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

