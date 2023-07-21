Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $900.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $868.25.

REGN opened at $723.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $739.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

