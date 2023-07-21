Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

