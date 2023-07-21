Redwood Trust’s (RWT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $783.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.37. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

About Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

