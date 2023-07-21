Redwood Trust’s (RWT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.
Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $783.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.37. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.97.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
