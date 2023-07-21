RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $19.78. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 60,315 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. On average, analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 13,501 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $270,155.01. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,736,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,344.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

