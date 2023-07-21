Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

RTX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. 1,279,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.