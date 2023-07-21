Raymond James Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $76.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.