Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $132.66.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.