Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 68,851 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $146.37. 315,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,260. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

