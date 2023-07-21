R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $17.43 on Friday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.