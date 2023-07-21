QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.