QUASA (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $812.73

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $812.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.09 or 1.00040001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00148527 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

