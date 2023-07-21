QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0015

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $345.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.11 or 1.00061296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150031 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $173.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

