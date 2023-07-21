QUASA (QUA) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $345.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,881.15 or 0.99994488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150031 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $173.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

