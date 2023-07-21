Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.37. 93,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 87,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Quarterhill Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

