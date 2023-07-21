QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 6.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. 2,922,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,792,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.83.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

