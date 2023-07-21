Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

CPE stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after buying an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

