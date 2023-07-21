Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Lowered by Raymond James

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($1.17). The company had revenue of C$260.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

