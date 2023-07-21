Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised by KeyCorp

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 539.2% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

