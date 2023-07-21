Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $848.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sleep Number by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 805,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

