PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 25,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 158.35% and a negative net margin of 194.50%.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
