PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 25,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 158.35% and a negative net margin of 194.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 20.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 253,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

