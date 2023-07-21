Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSTG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.09, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

