Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PROV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.