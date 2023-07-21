Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

