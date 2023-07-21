Presearch (PRE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,071.12

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $45,071.12 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

