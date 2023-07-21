PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.
PPG Industries Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PPG opened at $149.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.
PPG Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PPG Industries
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.