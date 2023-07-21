PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.12.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

