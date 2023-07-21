Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Portillo’s by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after buying an additional 298,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.