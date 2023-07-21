PlatonCoin (PLTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.16

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

