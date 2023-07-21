PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ZION traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. 3,237,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,580. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.