PL Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises 1.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Comerica by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.