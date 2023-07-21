PL Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,100 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,028 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after buying an additional 2,206,438 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

