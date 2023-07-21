Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 9,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 36,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Piraeus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

