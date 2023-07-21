Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FWRG. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $118,915,750. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

