Piper Sandler Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $45.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

