Piper Sandler Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RUN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

