Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.66 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.