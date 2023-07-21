Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.13-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of PM stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
