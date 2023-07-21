Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.13-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.