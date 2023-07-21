Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $98.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

